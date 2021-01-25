Liverpool have made contact with former Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, according to reports.

Sokratis' contract was terminated by Arsenal last week, but the Reds could swoop for the centre-back to help solve their defensive crisis.

Liverpool have suffered a dramatic dip in form since the new year as they struggle to adjust their squad to the loss of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries.

Joel Matip has also spent time on the sidelines in recent weeks, leaving midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to deputise at the back.

Sokratis is a free agent since leaving Arsenal, and with only inexperienced youngsters currently available, Jurgen Klopp might jump at the chance to bring in a centre-back with experience at the top.

Analysis - Sokratis shows Reds' desperation

Until now, Klopp had stoically dealt with losing his two first-choice centre-backs, but that Liverpool have made contact with Sokratis just goes to show how desperate Klopp is to bring in an established defender.

But Reds fans will be wondering if this is really the best they can do.

Sokratis was deemed surplus to requirements at Arsenal and made his name among fans as a fairly chaotic, haphazard centre-back, lacking entirely the kind of grace usually found at the back for Liverpool in the form of Van Dijk and Gomez.

But desperate times call for desperate measures. Sokratis is free and ready to go, and even if he helps shore up a Liverpool backline currently plugged with kids or midfielders, then this could turn out to be a surprisingly good bit of business.

