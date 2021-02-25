Premier league legend Jay-Jay Okocha says Mohamed Salah should leave Liverpool and join Barcelona so that he does not stall as a footballer.

The former Bolton and PSG winger believes the Egypt international, who has helped the Merseyside club to Premier League and Champions League glory since his arrival in 2017, needs to move on with Liverpool on a four-game losing streak in the Premier League.

Premier League Klopp: VAR got it wrong - Three Leicester players were offside 13/02/2021 AT 15:58

“If there is a chance to join Barcelona, ​​I advise Salah to go there. His energy has run out with Liverpool,” Okocha told ONTime Sports in quotes cited by Kingfut.

The situation is now regressing in Liverpool, and Salah must leave the Premier League. If there is any chance to join Barcelona, ​​I advise him to go there.

Despite Liverpool’s poor run of domestic form, Salah is the 2020/21 Premier League top scorer with 17 goals and is contracted at the club until 2023.

Chelsea line up Haaland-plus with £260m summer war chest - Euro Papers

OUR VIEW – Unlikely Salah will leave

With two years remaining on the Egyptian’s contract and still aged only 28, it is hard to see Liverpool cashing in on their talisman.

Liverpool’s problems this season can predominantly be put down to a decimated backline and sheer exhaustion. Selling their most productive forward would not be a good idea.

Although a summer transfer to Barcelona would be exciting for fans of the Liga giants and many neutrals, it does not look like a move the Catalan club would undertake due to their woeful financial situation and boss Ronald Koeman’s remit of developing their youth players.

transfers Man Utd target West Ham's Soucek - Paper Round 12/02/2021 AT 06:50