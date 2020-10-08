Liverpool have signed 17-year-old goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense and he has already started training at their Melwood base.

The Brazil U17 World Cup-winning goalkeeper was on the bench for two Fluminense games in Serie A last season.

Pitaluga also worked with Alisson Becker’s brother, Muriel, at the Brazilian side.

“I saw him for the first time in the World Cup squad," Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg said. "You’re checking all the goalies and looking at the ages.

"He was at Fluminense; we got some games to look at, all the other goalie coaches also looked at it. And, of course, I speak to the gaffer [Jurgen Klopp] and the rest of the coaching department here.

“In Fluminense we had Allan [on loan], so I spoke to Julian [Ward, loan pathways and football partnerships manager] if he saw a little bit of him in training there. He saw him too and was also positive.

“I asked Ali to speak to his brother to see how it goes and how he is doing. Ali spoke to his brother and Ali went training there.

"Now he is here, we have to improve [him]. He is still young, there is no pressure because there is still a long road and we don’t want to create any pressure for him because there is still work to do."

Alisson is currently out injured for Liverpool while second-choice Adrian has struggled in his absence.

