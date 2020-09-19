Liverpool have confirmed the signing of forward Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 23-year-old Portuguese player has spent three years at Wolves but has moved for a fee rumoured to be around £40 million.

transfers Wolves confirm Hoever signing from Liverpool 4 HOURS AGO

Teenage defender Ki-Jana Hoever has gone the other way for a figure thought to be £10 million.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, the Portuguese international said: “It’s just a really exciting moment for me and my family.

“All of my path since I was a kid and now, to join a club like Liverpool – the world champions – is just unbelievable. I just want to get started.

“It is one of the best teams in the world – the best at the moment because they are world champions. When you look at the Premier League, you always see Liverpool as one of the biggest teams in the country, so it’s impossible to say no.

“So we just want to come [here], to give our best and hopefully I can become a good option for Liverpool in the future.”

Jota has been given the number 20 shirt for the season.

“I think I am a team player,” continued Jota. “I play up front and my job is to find a way to score goals and to provide assists and that’s what they can expect from me – that I will always do my best. I will always try to help the team in the best way possible.

“They [the fans] can count on me because now I am one of them and I will give my best.”

Jota follows Thiago Alcantara to Liverpool, after the Spanish player joined on Friday from Bayern Munich.

