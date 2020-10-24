Liverpool find a replacement for Virgil van Dijk, Roy Keane may take over at Salford, Adama Traore is demand and Ben Godfrey fears for lower division transfers.

Liverpool in talks for £20m defender

Liverpool have started negotiations for Turkish defender Ozan Kabak. The 20-year-old centre-back currently plays for Schalke, and they had been asking £40 million for the player. Liverpool have opened talks with a fee of £20m mentioned, with Schalke willing to compromise on £30m in light of coronavirus. However Jurgen Klopp’s side may offer £20m up front and the same again in add-ons.

Paper Round’s view: The injury of Virgil van Dijk could derail Liverpool’s title bid but they remain the best team in the league by a distance even without him. That only holds true as long as they can keep their squad fresh, so adding Kabak would make sense given it was one area of the squad where they were perhaps light on numbers.

Keane linked to Salford job

Following the recent sacking of Salford’s City boss Graham Alexander, Paul Scholes has stepped in for the Class of ‘92 - and Phil Neville - to take over coaching duties. However their former Manchester United colleague Roy Keane has again been spotted in attendance of their games, this time in a 1-1 draw against Crawley, and there is speculation he may be in line for the job.

Paper Round’s view: Salford City have huge potential with their brand and the financial backing of their owners, but Peter Lim’s financial problems may be an obstacle at some point. Meanwhile, Keane’s career appears to be almost over in management. The chance to take over way down the league might be his last chance to show what he has learned from his previous jobs.

United face competition for Traore

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Wolves forward Adama Traore. The 24-year-old Spanish international is also attracting attention from Manchester City and Liverpool. There is also interest from Juventus and Barcelona, and the player could cost around £90 million, reports the Mail. He is considered an alternative to Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund.

Paper Round’s view: Traore is one of the league’s most improved players and when he emerged at Aston Villa there looked little hope he would be so dangerous. His ascent is impressive, but whether he is worth £90m when the younger and potentially more talented Jadon Sancho was available for not much more next summer, he may find himself waiting for a big move.

Godfrey fears for lower league transfers

The Telegraph reports that Ben Godfrey fears for the future transfer prospects over lower division clubs. Godfrey played for York City before making the move to Norwich City where he first impressed in the Premier League. He has since earned a move to a resurgent Everton but the 22-year-old defender is worried that coronavirus will force smaller clubs out of business and prevent them making their way up the pyramid.

Paper Round’s view: Godfrey is right to be concerned. It is not just him, after all. Dele Alli moved up from MK Dons and until very recently he was one of the best players in the top flight. Jamie Vardy won the league with Leicester with a heap of goals, and he spent much of his career at Fleetwood Town. There are other examples too, but they could soon be lost.

