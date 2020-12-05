Liverpool eye double transfer

Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate are in Liverpool’s sights as they prepare to reinforce due to injuries to Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk. The Sun reports that both 22-year-old Upamecano and 21-year-old Konate are under consideration, and would both be available for around £90 million together, with Upamecano’s release clause at £54 million.

Paper Round’s view: Joel Matip is a perfectly good player but with Gomez and Van Dijk the first choice pairing for many games, if both Upamecano and Konate were brought in then it would lead to speculation that Matip’s days were numbered at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp would probably also need to sell players in order to raise funds for even one of these players.

Chelsea open to offers for Tomori and Rudiger

The Mail reports that Chelsea, on the other hand, are willing to listen to offers for two of their central defenders. Antonio Rudiger almost left in the summer, and wants to make sure he has regular football to ensure a place in Germany’s Euro 2020 squad. Fikayo Tomori is struggling for game time too, and Premier League side Newcastle United are interested in him.

Paper Round’s view: Rudiger is a solid player but sometimes players lose their way a little at clubs and need to move on. Given his experience he could be wanted by most sides in the Premier League, and most of the top European sides who need reinforcements would probably be interested in at least taking him on loan. As for Tomori, some experience at Newcastle would help him develop.

United to double Fernandes’ salary

Manchester United are ready to double the wages of star player Bruno Fernandes, according to the Mirror. The 26-year-old midfielder has attracted the attention of Barcelona and Real Madrid with his performances this season, and United are keen to improve his salary from £100,000 a week to twice that amount in order to keep him happy at Old Trafford.

Paper Round’s view: Fernandes is hardly likely to turn down more money, but given his attitude on the pitch it seems like that will not be enough to keep him content at the club. The rest of his teammates are so far behind him in terms of his will to win that surely he will soon be the subject of an offer from a bigger and better club, and he will be tempted to leave to actually win something.

PSG could match Messi’s wages

Spanish newspaper Marca reports on everything that the current French champions Paris Saint-Germain could offer Lionel Messi. The 33-year-old Barcelona forward tried to leave the club in the summer, and PSG could offer him not only the chance to win another Champions League title, but they have the financial capacity to match or perhaps even better his current wages.

Paper Round’s view: Given the impact of the coronavirus, plenty of Barcelona figures have hinted that Messi’s wages are now too high to be extended into the future. Messi is already unhappy at the club, so the chances of him taking a pay cut to stay somewhere he doesn’t want to be are low. PSG will have to contend with Manchester City’s similar resources, though.

