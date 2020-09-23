Sadio Mane is being used by Liverpool to persuade Kalidou Koulibaly to join them from Napoli, according to a report in France.

Kouliably has been linked with a move to Manchester City but Pep Guardiola's side have been put off by the Italian's 80 million euros asking price.

transfers Barcelona banned from Wijnaldum transfer - Paper Round 19/09/2020 AT 21:17

However, Jurgen Klopp is now interested in the 29-year-old Senegalese international according to Le Parisien, and is using his international teammate Mane to convince him to make the switch to the Premier League.

The French newspaper says: "Liverpool, who dream of a central Van Dijk-Koulibaly partnership, are hoping to convince the player via his friend and compatriot Sadio Mane to win the raffle."

But the report claims that Koulibaly has already agreed terms with City should the two clubs agree a fee.

Given the impact of the coronavirus on club finances, and the arrival of Diogo Jota, Thiago and Kostas Tsimikas, it would appear unlikely that Liverpool would countenance such a large transfer fee for a relatively old player.

Tottenham swoop for €60m-rated Skriniar – Euro Papers

Premier League Guardiola: Aguero could be out for two months 19/09/2020 AT 10:58