Liverpool are preprared to sell Rhian Brewster, Loris Karius will leave Liverpool again, Eduardo Camavinga will wait for Real Madrid, and Arsenal are back in for Houssem Aouar.

Palace in lead for Brewster

transfers Lyon reject second Aouar bid from Arsenal - reports 5 HOURS AGO

Liverpool are ready to sell Rhian Brewster, and Crystal Palace are at the head of the queue. The 20-year-old forward is also wanted by Aston Villa and Sheffield United, but he prefers a return to London. He could cost around £20 million but a stumbling block could be Liverpool’s wish for a buyback clause, so Palace may offer a sell-on clause, reports the Sun newspaper.

Paper Round’s view: At 20, perhaps Brewster sees no immediate way into the Liverpool line-up, especially if Jurgen Klopp is prepared to sell him. A return to London should help him settle in quickly and with Michy Batshuayi and Christian Benteke there is hardly a set of cut-throat competition to keep him away from regular football, something that could earn him a return to Anfield.

Barca’s ‘incomprehensible’ offer for Lautaro – Euro Papers

Karius set for Germany return

The Mirror believes that Loris Karius is on the verge of a return to German football. The Liverpool ‘keeper lost his place to Alisson after their Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, and cut short his ensuing loan spell to Besiktas in a row over unpaid wages. He has now agreed a move to Union Berlin, and will still have another year left on his Liverpool deal when that loan ends.

Paper Round’s view: Karius was hounded out of the club by fan opprobrium and the jeers of opposition fans and players, so time away was crucial for his rehabilitation. With two years left on what is likely a generous Premier League contract he has no need to rush into a permanent move away, and being back in Germany could earn him a permanent move back home.

Real and Camavinga prepared to wait

Real Madrid have received assurances from Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga that he is prepared to wait for a move to Spain. Spanish paper Marca also says that Real have let the 17-year-old know that he remains in their plans and a move has been postponed only due to the coronavirus. Paris Saint-Germain’s interest is therefore not likely to come to anything.

Paper Round’s view: All being well, it seems that Camavinga will ultimately get his move to Real Madrid, but a year is a long time in football. Further to that, the coronavirus is capable of upsetting the best laid plans and neither the club nor the player should count on anything being certain when the next summer transfer window comes around. With their riches, PSG still have a chance to act.

Arsenal ready second Aouar bid

Arsenal are preparing a second bid for Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar, according to the Daily Star. The paper says that after seeing a £32 million bid for the 22-year-old French under-21 midfielder rejected, they will come back with an initial offer of £36.5 million, that could be worth a further £9 million in potential add-ons. Aouar had been originally valued at £55 million.

Paper Round’s view: Lyon are financially well run, but they are a selling club. It is likely that Jean-Michel Aulas was counting on player sales this season and that coronavirus has hit his income. That means Arsenal may be able to press the French club for a bargain, and with Mikel Arteta in charge they have someone who looks able to develop a technically excellent new side.

Premier League Aubameyang: I considered leaving but Arteta the reason I stayed 7 HOURS AGO