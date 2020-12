Football

Louis van Gaal urges Donny van de Beek to leave Manchester United - Euro Papers

Louis van Gaal has urged Donny van de Beek to leave Manchester United and made headlines for saying that he 'does not think it was a good move' for his fellow Dutchman to go to Old Trafford. Real Madrid and other big European clubs were reportedly keen to sign the midfielder from Ajax but he chose United.

00:01:31, 284 views, 2 hours ago