Lucas Torreira is set to leave Arsenal for Torino in a deal totalling around €24m (£22m), according to reports in Italy.

Arsenal paid over €28m to sign the Uruguay international from Serie A club Sampdoria in 2018. He has made 89 appearances for the Gunners, but has fallen out of favour under boss Mikel Arteta at the north London club.

Torreira is set to reunite with his former boss Marco Giampaolo, who managed him at Sampdoria. Calciomercato and Tuttosport say Torino are getting closer to an agreement to bring him back to Italy.

The deal would be an initial €12m (£11m) loan followed by a €12m obligation to buy at the end of the season.

OUR VIEW - TORREIRA EXIT FREES UP FUNDS

Torreira looked like an uncovered gem when he joined Arsenal under Unai Emery back in 2018. However, the Uruguayan struggled with injuries last season and does not seem like he is part of Arteta’s plans.

The Gunners desperately need to raise transfer funds as the club continues its pursuit of midfield duo Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar. It will be a shame to see Torreira leave north London but it is just one of those transfers that has failed to work out for either party, so a return to Italy makes sense.

