Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira on a season-long loan, according to reports in Spain.

AS and Mundo Deportivo say Atletico are seeking a loan deal with an option to buy. The Uruguay international is apparently keen to move to the Spanish club.

Football 'Lucky moments' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after victory over West Ham YESTERDAY AT 09:19

Alternatively, Torreira may be used in a part-exchange deal for Arsenal's long-term transfer target Thomas Partey.

Reports in Italy said last week the 24-year-old was are getting closer to an agreement to join Torino for an initial €12m (£11m) loan followed by a €12m obligation to buy at the end of the season.

However the Serie A club's director Davide Vagnati said on Sunday Torreira is no longer a priority signing because Venezuelan Tomas Rincon is adequately fulfilling the role Torreira would have been taking in their starting XI.

"The coach has had time to evaluate the squad at his disposal, we are content with what Rincon is doing, so a midfielder in that role is no longer necessarily a priority for us," Vagnati told Sky Sport Italia.

Arsenal paid over €28m to sign Torreira from Serie A club Sampdoria in 2018.

Barcelona target Arsenal star as Koeman rebuilds - Euro Papers

OUR VIEW

Torreira looked like an uncovered gem when he joined Arsenal under Unai Emery back in 2018. However, the Uruguayan struggled with injuries last season and does not seem like he is part of Arteta’s plans.

The Gunners desperately need to raise transfer funds as the club continues its pursuit of midfield duo Partey and Houssem Aouar. It will be a shame to see Torreira leave north London but it is just one of those transfers that has failed to work out for either party, so a move makes sense.

transfers Barcelona banned from Wijnaldum transfer - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:17