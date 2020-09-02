Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has agreed personal terms with Juventus, according to reports in Italy.

Sky Sports Italy and Gazzetta dello Sport say Suarez has reached an agreement to join Juve on a deal worth €10m a year.

Andrea Pirlo's side are reportedly waiting for the 33-year-old Uruguay international to terminate his Barca contract before securing his services. Terminating Suarez's contract would reportedly cost the La Liga club £22m in severance.

Should Suarez join Juventus then he would likely take advantage of the Italian government's growth decree that will allow the forward to save the club almost 50 per cent of his wages in two years.

One of the reasons Barcelona are looking to offload the talisman is because he is 33 and the club, who are undergoing a mass overhaul under new boss Ronald Koeman, would rather opt for youth.

But it is worth remembering that Suarez has scored 198 goals in 283 appearances for the Catalan side since arriving from Liverpool in 2014, and he still got 21 last season for a flailing outfit. Despite his age he possesses real quality.

It is no secret Juventus need an out-and-out striker to complement Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala. And although Suarez is not a long-term option for the Serie A club, he is capable of bringing immediate success and can help Juve to their first Champions League title since 1996. Time is running out for Ronaldo - and Suarez himself - to win another one.

Juve's veteran striker Gonzalo Higuain is expected to leave Juventus for MLS or Inter Milan.

