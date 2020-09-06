Luis Suarez will soon seal a move from Barcelona to Juventus after falling down the pecking order at Camp Nou over the last year.

Suarez has been an integral part of the Barca set-up since his move from Liverpool in 2014, winning four La Liga titles and a Champions League during his time in Catalonia.

However, injuries and age have caught up with the 33-year-old, who managed 21 goals in 2019-20 - his lowest tally during his six years at the club.

He had been linked with a return to Ajax earlier this summer, but in recent weeks, Juve have emerged as favourites to sign him.

According to the football website Goal, the Uruguayan has agreed a three-year deal worth €10 million a year to move to Turin.

And the move is drawing closer, with Juve and Barca negotiating a fee and Suarez set to take a language exam to get the necessary documentation to seal the move.

New Barca boss Ronald Koeman does not see Suarez as part of his plans, with rumours that the Catalans have already identified his replacement in Lautaro Martinez, the Inter Milan striker.

Suarez has scored 198 goals in the course of his Barca career and was part of the famous treble-winning attack alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi in 2015.