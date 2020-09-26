Lyon have turned down a second bid from Arsenal for Houssem Aouar, according to reports.

French media organisation RMC have reported that Mikel Arteta's side are back in with another offer for the 22-year-old midfielder.

The French Under-21 playmaker has been linked with Manchester City and Arsenal but the London side appear to be ahead of the pack in the race for the player.

RMC claim that Lyon have turned down a new bid of 38 million euros for the player.

That bid would represent a slight increase on the club's first bid of 36 million euros, though it has been suggested that Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi is also part of the proposed deal.

