Man City hold Haaland talks

Manchester City director Txiki Begiristain has held talks with agent Mino Raiola about the possibility of signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, the Mirror reports . After failing to land England captain Harry Kane last summer, City are on the hunt for a new forward and will look to capitalise on Haaland’s £64m buyout clause at the end of the season. That has also attracted the interest of European clubs including Real Madrid and Barcelona, but City are looking to get ahead of their rivals in what could be the most hotly-contested transfer for years.

Paper Round’s view: Dealing with Raiola can be tricky, and notoriously expensive, so it will be fascinating to see what numbers emerge from whatever deal is agreed this summer. It appears inevitable he will go – where exactly remains to be seen, but City certainly have the financial muscle to convince Haaland. Likewise Real, meaning Barca could struggle to offer similar wages going by their recent exploits of pay decreases to get players registered.

Chelsea: Sell then buy

Chelsea’s summer plans are not dependent on Roman Abramovich - who is looking to sell the club the London Evening Standard reports , with the club likely to sell players anyway in order to fund new recruits. Selling Tammy Abraham, Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi last summer gave Chelsea almost £105.8m in funds, and at the end of this season they could look to offload Southampton targets Armando Broja and Faustino Anjorin. Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are also names who could command bigger fees this summer if Chelsea decide they are surplus to requirements.

Paper Round’s view: Falling short with their Premier League title bid but a Champions League run still very much possible – once again. No club can stand still in the transfer market, but where exactly they improve could depend on their European exploits and just how far they finish behind Manchester City and Liverpool. A new striker, perhaps?

Rangnick not in Man Utd running

Ralf Rangnick is all but out of the running to become Manchester United’s permanent manager, The Sun reports . Rangnick has been in interim charge since the club sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, but with a consultancy role in the pipeline for the German, the chances of staying in the dugout are slim after football director John Murtough confirmed the “thorough” search for a new manager was under way. Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag of Ajax are the leading contenders.

Paper Round’s view: Not entirely a surprise, this. If Rangnick’s reign had been a resounding success, perhaps he would have a strong claim, but there are better head coaches out there. Saying this, watch them go and win the Champions League…

