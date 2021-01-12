Sheffield United have made enquiries about signing Manchester United pair Brandon Williams and Jesse Lingard.

The Blades will make at least two signings this month in a bid to help their fight against relegation from the Premier League.

Full-back Williams has caught the attention of various top-flight clubs as he will he available for a loan move. Southampton are in the driving seat to sign him but a firm offer from Sheffield United is also likely.

Lingard is the more surprising target and sources say initial contact was made at the end of December and they are waiting to discover his feeling over whether a move is of genuine interest.

Lingard, 28, has recently had an extra year triggered on his contract at Old Trafford but he does not fit in with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

At this stage it is felt that Lingard will wait to see what other opportunities arise - but he will make a move before deadline day.

