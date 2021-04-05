De Gea moving on?

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is being offered to clubs across Europe by his representatives, the Mail reports . United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has started Dean Henderson in goal for seven straight games, most recently against Brighton on Sunday, and with this casting further doubt over De Gea’s future at Old Trafford, the 30-year-old could be about to call time on his decade in England by moving abroad this summer.

Paper Round’s view: The question would be, where to? Real Madrid? What about Thibaut Courtois? Two years younger than De Gea. And then PSG? Could De Gea even displace 34-year-old Keylor Navas? All these question marks, but the answer is not entirely clear. If De Gea truly has lost his No 1 place to Henderson, who knows where his future lies.

Juve players all on trial

Juventus players and staff are effectively on trial for the rest of the season, the Mail reports . With chairman Andrea Agnelli facing the prospect of watching his side fail to qualify for the Champions League, he is prepared to undertake a major summer overhaul. Juve are currently fourth in Serie A, 16 points worse off than they were last season, and with their run of nine league titles set to come to an end, Agnelli is prepared to make some big changes at the end of the season.

Paper Round’s view: Andrea Pirlo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Aaron Ramsey. No one’s safe in a season which Juve looks as though they’ll want to forget in a hurry. First they have to fight for a Champions League spot, but even that may not be enough to convince Agnelli this squad are going places under Pirlo. Expect to see a few changes no matter the outcome.

Spurs players ‘fed up’ with Jose comments

Tottenham players are getting fed up with Jose Mourinho blaming the squad and suggesting the club are not capable of finishing in the top four, the Telegraph reports . Spurs conceded a late equaliser to Newcastle on Sunday, and Mourinho gave a “same coach, different players” reply afterwards which has not gone down well. Add to that the confusion that Mourinho said Toby Alderweireld was absent as he only returned from international duty to train the day before the game, but was seen in training footage with Spurs on Thursday and Friday.

Paper Round’s view: Are there more Spurs fans that would prefer a League Cup final defeat later this month than a victory? This link-up that never seemed to be the right fit is getting closer and closer to the end, but who knows what extension to that a trophy could bring. And then, still, somehow, fourth isn’t out of the question either. Would Spurs fans also take missing out on fourth to move on from the Jose era? Quite possibly.

Ney back… in 2022?

Barcelona would be open to the idea bringing Neymar back to the Nou Camp, but only if the forward moves on a free transfer when his current Paris St-Germain contract expires in 2022, the Mail reports . Neymar left Barcelona for PSG in a world-record £198m move four years ago, but a return to Barca could be on the cards as he weighs up his next move. Barca are focused on keeping Lionel Messi at the club this summer, and they hope a potential reunion with Neymar is possible so long as it is the latter making his way back, for free, to Spain.

Paper Round’s view: If this is one of the bargaining chips being used to try and convince Messi to stay, then 2022 could be a year too late. Messi will want to see what Barca are capable of this summer, but that said, new president Joan Laporta will be keen to flaunt it. Whatever it is.

