West Ham have signed Jesse Lingard from Manchester United on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old forward has struggled for game time this season and aims to gain a place in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad this summer.

He had been linked with moves to Spurs and West Brom but has switched to work under former Manchester United manager David Moyes, who is currently overseeing an unlikely challenge for a Champions League spot this season.

"I’m excited," Lingard told West Ham TV.

"It’s another new chapter in my life. Nothing is guaranteed but I’ve come here to work hard and help the team and bring my experience. That’s the main aim.

I just want to enjoy my football and get back playing again and get my feet back on the pitch.

"There were lots of clubs involved but, for me personally, I felt this was the right move. I’ve obviously had a previous relationship with the manager as he was at Man United and I’ve played under him before, so he knows my qualities and what I can bring to the team.

"I know a couple of the players as well – I know Dec [Rice] very well from the England side – and I feel I can really settle in here quickly."

Lingard was not signed in time to make his debut for his new side in Sunday afternoon's match against Liverpool.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said in a press conference earlier this week that the player still has a future at the club when he returns from the loan period.

United extended his deal until the end of next season, and he is still expected to leave on a permanent deal to another club.

