West Ham United are understood to have completed the permanent signing of on-loan playmaker Said Benrahma to make room for the arrival of Jesse Lingard.

Benrahma joined the Hammers on a loan deal last summer with an arrangement to make the deal permanent for a fee of around £21.75 million following a £4.25 million payment for the loan of the Brentford player.

The 25-year-old midfielder is understood to have converted his move ahead of time from on-loan to permanent in order to free up a domestic loan space in West Ham’s squad. Teams in the Premier League are restricted to two loans from English sides at any one time.

By making a space in the squad, West Ham are expected to complete the signing of Lingard from Manchester United until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old occasional England international is free to leave United, with a contract agreement signed to extend his deal until the end of next season. The contract extension preserves his value for a sale this summer, when he is believed to be aiming to secure a permanent move elsewhere.

West Ham are currently in fourth in the Premier League after playing 20 games.

