City and Arsenal to battle for Aouar

Houssem Aouar is at the heart of a potential transfer battle between Manchester City and Arsenal, reports the Mirror. Lyon boss Juninho has admitted that Mikel Arteta has an interest in the 22-year-old French playmaker, but Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is also an admirer. However there have been no official offers from either club for the player.

Paper Round’s view: Aouar looks like an absolutely brilliant prospect, but given Nabil Fekir has left and Memphis Depay could be on his way to Barcelona, there is probably no great wish at Lyon to sell unless they can raise an extraordinary figure. That would probably rule out Arsenal for now, and Manchester City do not appear to need him now that they have Ferran Torres.

Brewster set for Liverpool exit

Rhian Brewster could leave Liverpool, according to the Telegraph. The 20-year-old forward has been linked with a return to Swansea City on loan, however the paper reports that the player is in demand, and Liverpool would consider selling him if a club offers around £25 million. Other reports have suggested that a buyback clause may be needed to convince them to sell.

Paper Round’s view: Buyback clauses feel inherently unfair, as they give the buying club money up front but the chance to return for the player at below market price if they prove themselves successful. However with Brewster’s talent may clubs will be keen to take that risk and at £25 million they may get an extremely talented youngster with a small profit should he return to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Samatta set for Villa exit

The Daily Mail claims that Aston Villa Mbwana Samatta may be on his way from the club despite only joining in the winter transfer window. The 27-year-old Tanzanian has failed to impress since joining from Gent for an initial £8.5 million. He is likely to be surplus to requirements now that Ollie Watkins has arrived from Brentford, and Turkish club Besiktas are keen.

Paper Round’s view: During the winter transfer window clubs near the bottom of the league have to take risky decisions with players they might not attempt to buy at more comfortable times. Samatta failed to do enough for Villa, but 75 goals in his time in Belgium with Gent suggest that he knows how to score when the competition is less intense.

Barcelona switch attention from Martinez

Barcelona are ready to pursue a different target than Lautaro Martinez. They have seen the 23-year-old Argentine international’s asking price drop from 110 million euros to 90 million, but that remains too rich a price for them. Instead they are focused on bringing in Memphis Depay from Lyon, with Marca reporting that he could be available for just 25 million euros.

Paper Round’s view: At 26, Memphis is something like the player that Manchester United had hoped he would become, and gets on well with Ronald Koeman from the time they have shared with the Netherlands national team. He failed to dominate at Old Trafford, but he does not appear to lack confidence so could probably step up to refresh the Nou Camp and the Barcelona forward line.

