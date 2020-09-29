Manchester City have confirmed the signing of defender Ruben Dias on a six-year deal.

The 23-year-old joins from Benfica in a deal that sees Nicolas Otamendi move in the other direction.

Dias, who made more than 100 appearances for Benfica and has 19 caps for Portugal, becomes City’s third summer signing after Ferran Torres and Nathan Ake.

“To have the opportunity to join a club like Manchester City is a fantastic opportunity for me and one I couldn’t turn down," he told the club website.

“Their success speaks for itself. They have been the dominant team in England over the last few years, playing an attacking brand of football which I feel suits my own game.

“It is really exciting to be part of such a talented squad and to play for a world class manager like Pep Guardiola, who has a proven track record of developing young players like myself. I believe I can improve here, at a club whose ambitions match my own and I will give everything to be successful and win titles.”

Dias made 49 appearances for Benfica last season and was named in the Primeira Liga Team of the Season.

“Ruben is a player we have admired for some time and we have been impressed with how he has progressed at Benfica," said Man City director of football Txiki Begiristain.

"He has developed into a real leader and as a defender, he has all the attributes we are looking for. He is strong in the air, good in one v one situations and technically, he is very good, so we are confident he can thrive in our system.

“He is young, but has experience playing for a top European club in Benfica and we’re really pleased we’ve been able to sign him. He is another talented addition to the squad and someone who is only going to get better working under Pep [Guardiola].”

