Manchester City have reportedly denied they have made a £78m bid for defender Jose Gimenez, despite Atletico Madrid insisting otherwise.

It is no secret that City remain intent on signing a centre back before the transfer window closes, with Gimenez a potential alternative to Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, should a deal fail to materialise.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has claimed his club rejected City's £78m bid for Gimenez and stressed that they do not wish to lose the player.

"We did receive the offer,' Cerezo told El Transistor. "But Gimenez is a magnificent player and we are interested in having magnificent players in the team."

That, however, is not true, according to sources at City. They are not willing to pay anything like that this transfer window, given the current climate.

Gimenez is currently self-isolating in Spain having tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, but he has made nearly 200 appearances for Atletico.

