City to match Messi’s wages

Barcelona striker Lionel Messi is out of contract with the club at the end of the season and can soon talk to other clubs to arrange a pre-contract deal. The 33-year-old forward is on £7.45 million a month after tax, and many at Barca want him to take a pay cut. The Daily Star reveal that City will step in to match his current wages in order to tempt him to the Etihad.

Paper Round’s view: Messi’s arrival at Manchester City would probably be enough to take them back to the top of the Premier League after more than a season of struggle. It could also give them - and Messi - the chance to win the Champions League before Pep Guardiola’s employers start to get frustrated with his failures in Europe’s biggest competition.

United set to miss out on Hakan Calhanoglu

Manchester United had been linked with a free transfer move for AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, but the Sun reports a story claiming they are likely to fail in their efforts. The 26-year-old Turkish international is out of contract at the end of the season, but is reportedly close to agreeing a £4 million-a-year deal to remain with the Italian side, meaning United will miss out.

Paper Round’s view: Calhanoglu would be a sensible and pragmatic replacement for Paul Pogba. Letting Pogba go will see them receive relatively little money compared to their outlay. By bringing in Calhanoglu they can cut down on their transfer outlay and improve their set piece threat, given the Turkish players expertise in that area on the pitch.

Torreira could leave Atletico

Atletico Madrid midfielder Lucas Torreira could be on his way out of Atletico Madrid despite arriving in Spain only a few months ago. The 24-year-old Uruguayan international joined Atleti around the same time that Thomas Partey moved in the other direction but has struggled to break through into the first team. Spanish newspaper Marca reports that a return to Arsenal is unlikely, with Italian side Torino keen.

Paper Round’s view: Torreira impressed in his first season at Arsenal but under Mikel Arteta and Unai Emery he found it harder to keep his place in the second season. He was an aggressive presence in midfield and seemed like an ideal player for Diego Simeone, but it hasn’t worked out. A move back to Italy, where he made his name with Sampdoria, could be his best option.

Winks won’t be let go in January

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has denied that Harry Winks will be able to leave the club in January. The 24-year-old England international has been linked with a move to Everton and loan, and the Mirror claims there is also interest from Spanish clubs, but Mourinho said of a transfer away from the club: “In relation to Winks on loan in January, no way.”

Paper Round’s view: With Spurs in contention for a Premier League title in exceptional circumstances, it is no surprise that Mourinho is unwilling to weaken his squad. That might not sit well with Winks who is desperate to keep his place in the England national side, but a Premier League winner’s medal might be enough to keep him happy for a few more months.

