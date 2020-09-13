Man Utd accept defeat in Sancho pursuit

Manchester United are ready to move on from their pursuit of Jadon Sancho after refusing to accept Borussia Dortmund's demands of a £108 million transfer fee. The England international has been the Red Devils' "number one target" this summer, but the Premier League club are ready to walk away from any potential deal due to an "unrealistic" transfer fee. The Telegraph report that United have identified alternative loan options to improve their attack on a temporary basis, with Sancho remaining a long-term transfer target for the club. The current shortlist consists of Gareth Bale, Ivan Perisic and Douglas Costa - all of whom have been made available to sign this summer by their respective clubs.

Paper Round's view: It looks like Sancho will stay in Germany for another year after months and months of negotiations that never developed. Dortmund stated their demands at the beginning and refused to budge. Now United are forced to move on to a temporary solution before they return for Sancho next summer. Bale would be a very expensive risk. We all know how good the Welshman is when he's at his best... but when was he last at his best? Costa or Perisic might be better loan options, with the latter looking very sharp during Bayern Munich's Champions League triumph last month in Lisbon. Either way - we will all be ready for the Sancho saga to restart again next summer.

Jadon Sancho

Spurs join race for Reguilon

Tottenham Hotspur have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon, according to the Mail. The north London club are desperate to sign a left-back and could bring in the Spaniard before the transfer window closes next month. The report reveals that United and Spurs are "leading the chase" for Reguilon, who has been put up for sale by Los Blancos. The 23-year-old defender would be available for close to £25 million and Jose Mourinho's side are willing to meet Real's demands to complete a deal. Reguilon has also been linked with Spanish side Sevilla, where he spent the entirety of last season on loan.

Paper Round's view: Reguilon could be a solid signing for Spurs. The 23-year-old proved his quality throughout last season when Sevilla secured fourth place in La Liga and won the Europa League. There are questions over why Real are so willing to allow him to leave, but the Spanish champions are well-stocked in that position with Ferland Mendy and Marcelo. Left-back can be considered an area of weakness for Tottenham, who currently start Ben Davies. Danny Rose is still at the club, but he has made his desire to leave in search of first-team football public. Reguilon offers an attacking threat from defence that would mirror Spurs' summer signing of right-back Matt Doherty from Wolves.

Arsenal identify Martinez replacement

Arsenal have moved quickly to replace outbound goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, with the Telegraph reporting that the Gunners are in talks with French club Dijon over the signing of Runar Alex Runarsson. Martinez is set to join Premier League side Aston Villa in a move worth £20 million and the Gunners look likely to bring in Icelandic stopper Runarsson as his replacement. Brentford's David Raya was on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's shopping list, but the Championship club demanded £10 million for their keeper. Runarsson is set to cost the Gunners £1.5 million.

Paper Round's view: It seems like an efficient signing from Arsenal. Obviously Martinez wanted to leave the Emirates Stadium in search of first-team football, but the most appealing part of his departure for the Gunners will be his £20 million fee. The Spanish stopper was probably valued at under £5 million before he began to impressively deputise for the injured Bernd Leno back in June. It's quite well documented that Arsenal don't have as much spending power in the transfer market as their rivals, so the London club were forced to sell players in order to raise funds. There was no point in spending half of Martinez's income on a back-up keeper, so signing Runarsson for just £1.5 million makes a lot of sense.

Villa set to sign ex-Chelsea forward

Aston Villa have agreed to sign Lyon forward Bertrand Traore in a deal worth £19 million, according to the Athletic. The 25-year-old moved to Ligue 1 in 2017 after an unsuccessful stint at Premier League side Chelsea. Traore is now set to return to England this summer as Aston Villa look to improve their attacking options. The Burkina Faso international will undergo a medical this week at the Midlands side and has agreed a four-year contract at the club.

Paper Round's view: Villa are starting to look like they mean business in this summer's transfer market. Championship duo Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins have already joined Dean Smith's side for £14 million and £33 million, respectively. Now the club look set to capture Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez for £20 million and Traore for a similar fee from Lyon. The club are really looking to strengthen and build on last season, when they stayed up by the skin of their teeth. Villa's attacking threat wasn't great last season, so adding Watkins and Traore to the magical Jack Grealish is a step in the right direction. The former Chelsea winger will certainly have a point to prove upon his return to the Premier League.

