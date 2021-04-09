Manchester United legend Paul Scholes is backing his old club to go head-to-head with Chelsea to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

The Norwegian is arguably the most sought after striker in Europe, alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, with a staggering 39 goals for club and country so far this season.

Most of Europe’s biggest clubs have been linked with a move for Haaland, but Scholes believes only two Premier League sides have the financial resources, combined with the need, to sign him, with United being one of them.

Champions League If PSG don't win Champions League, Neymar era has been a failure 19 HOURS AGO

The former England midfielder thinks the Dortmund forward is the missing piece for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who worked with him at Molde.

“Haaland’s the obvious one, isn’t he? Harry Kane?" Scholes speculated about the type of striker United would need on BT Sport.

These types of players, will they come to Manchester United at this point? Can United pay the money for them? I think they probably can.

"I think it’s up to them which club they choose. I think the two of them would probably have the choice of any club in Europe.

“I think they probably would. If it meant getting Haaland, then why not?”

Liverpool and Chelsea battle for Ajax wonderkid - Euro Papers

Scholes is of the belief that not many can afford Haaland, and doubts whether Premier League leaders Manchester City would need him, given how Pep Guardiola likes to set up his side.

I think it’s about the club that can pay for him though, I don’t think there is too many of them. Real Madrid or Barcelona, all the noises you hear, they probably couldn’t.

“City don’t look like they want to pay. To be fair, with Guardiola, they very rarely play with a No.9 anyway, even when he’s had [Sergio] Aguero and [Gabriel] Jesus, he’s hardly played them.

“So is he the type of player Pep Guardiola wants? I’m not sure it is. It’s a player United will be desperate for, a player Chelsea will be desperate for.

“They’re probably the two clubs that would be able to afford to pay that fee.”

Transfers Chelsea consider Lukaku as Haaland alternative - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:57