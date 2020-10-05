Manchester United have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old forward Facundo Pellistri

The teenager arrives from Uruguayan club Penarol after being recommended by former United striker Diego Forlan.

transfers Arsenal beat deadline to sign Thomas Partey AN HOUR AGO

Pellistri arrives with the expectation that he will immediately challenge for a first-team spot, and will be joined by compatriot Edinson Cavani, who also signed on deadline day.

Facundo Pellistri said: “To join a club with the history of Manchester United is a dream come true. I have learnt a lot at Penarol and I would like to thank them for everything they have done for me. To have the confidence of the manager is an amazing feeling and I know that working with him will be perfect for my development.

“I am coming into a squad full of great players who I will learn from every day. Everyone knows that Manchester United is a club that gives young players an opportunity and I am ready to work hard every day to earn those chances and prove myself in England.”

He will cost the club around £10 million and has signed a five-year deal with the option of a sixth.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Our scouts have followed Facundo for a long time and we believe that he will be a real talent for the long term. Whilst we understand it will take time for him to adapt to the English game, he is capable of having an impact with his pace and ability to beat his opponent.

European giants make late swoop for Aouar - Euro Papers

“Facundo has the perfect platform at Manchester United to develop and he has all of the technical qualities and the right mentality required to become a top player here. We are all looking forward to working with him to fulfil his potential over the coming years.”

United have also announced the signing of Alex Telles, the Porto left-back, and Amad Traore, the Atalanta winger. Traore will not join United until January at the earliest due to work permit and visa issues.

Until Monday, the only player that the club had signed this window was Ajax midfielder Donny Van de Beek.

transfers Southampton sign Walcott on season-long loan AN HOUR AGO