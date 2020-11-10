United consider Grealish transfer

The Sun reports that Manchester United could be back in for Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish. The 25-year-old midfielder has been in exceptional form for Villa and has started to break through to the international side. While he has signed a new £110,000-a-week deal with his current club, if Paul Pogba or Juan Mata leave Old Trafford he could be their replacement.

Paper Round’s view: As excellent as Grealish has been for Villa this season, United have Donny van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes - they do not need another attacking midfielder if money is tight, and it is. Instead they should be aiming to replace at least one of their central defenders and think about a defensive midfielder who is more mobile than Nemanja Matic and more talented than Fred.

Barcelona 'back in Depay pursuit' after Fati injury - Euro Papers

PSG aim to sign new Neymar deal

Paris Saint-Germain are attempting to sign a new deal with Brazilian striker Neymar, according to the Daily Mail. The 28-year-old forward has often been linked with a return to Barcelona but is now happier in the French capital. He currently earns £600,000 a week, and the club are also keen to extend the deals of Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria.

Paper Round’s view: It feels almost inevitable that Mbappe will not sign a new deal and will move on for nothing when his contract runs out in order to be affordable for Real Madrid, but perhaps coronavirus will persuade him to stay at a financially secure side. As for Neymar, he has seen the Spanish clubs stumble and if he is content in France there is no great destination elsewhere to consider.

Ronaldo on PSG shortlist

Cristiano Ronaldo could be on his way to PSG, the Mirror claims. The French club’s transfer guru Leonard admitted only a few clubs could afford the 35-year-old striker, including them, saying: "As for Ronaldo, if he wakes up in the morning and says: ‘I want to join a new team,’ where can he go? There are only five or six clubs he can join, it’s a closed circle and PSG are included in it.”

Paper Round’s view: Ronaldo is linked with PSG because they can afford his wages, and with only 18 months left on his current deal, Juventus might consider letting him leave for a reduced fee in order to get his huge salary off their books. At 35 Ronaldo is still in exceptional form and would likely rack up even more goals against French opposition.

Barcelona linked with Depay move

Barcelona have been linked with Lyon striker Memphis Depay, with Spanish newspaper Marca pointing out that Ansu Fati’s meniscus problem means that the Catalans need both a striker and a central defender. Any transfer in January would be difficult unless they are able to sell a player, and they are trying to force through a 30% pay cut on their players as they look to reduce costs.

Paper Round’s view: Depay will be available for nothing in the summer, and Barcelona don’t really have any money. Perhaps there is a way that the Spanish club could get around their restrictions and offer up a player on loan to Lyon for a year and a half, or agree to pay a fee in the summer. That way Lyon would eventually earn some money from his departure, or benefit from his exit.

