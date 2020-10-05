Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Atalanta's 18-year-old winger, Amad Diallo Traoré.

United had been linked with the signing of Traore over the past few weeks as an option on the right wing.

transfers Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Dembele move OFF, Partey in London AN HOUR AGO

He was not considered as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, who will remain at Borussia Dortmund past this window.

United appeared to have missed out on the player when it was announced he would join Parma on loan this season, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side moved quickly when that move collapsed.

Traore will join at an as yet unspecified future date, which depends on work permit and visa issues being resolved.

The 18-year-old Ivorian has one goal for the club and played 25 minutes of Serie A football in his short career, but is regarded as one of the brightest talents in Italy.

A fee is not disclosed but he is believed to cost around £30 million with the possibility that the fee could raise significantly higher if certain clauses are activated.

United have signed Alex Telles from Porto on deadline day, and are expected to add both Edinson Cavani and Facundo Pellistri in time to play for the club after the international break.

European giants make late swoop for Aouar - Euro Papers

transfers Roma sign Smalling from Manchester United on permanent deal 2 HOURS AGO