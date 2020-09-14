Manchester United are considering signing Gareth Bale for a cut-price fee as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, according to a report in Spain.

Mundo Deportivo says Real Madrid are confident United will make a late bid for the 31-year-old before the summer transfer window shuts on October 5.

The Telegraph report United are ready to give up on Sancho, with the Manchester club unwilling to pay the £108m transfer fee Borussia Dortmund are asking for, and are looking towards the loan market.

But the Spanish publication says Real are reportedly willing to accept an offer of €20m for Bale, although his £600,000-a-week wages could prove a stumbling block.

Reports emerged last week that Real would be happy to pay half his wages should he leave the La Liga champions on loan - such is their desperation to offload the Welsh forward. According to Mundo Deportivo, a loan deal is only a last resort option for Real.

OUR VIEW - BALE AN EXPENSIVE RISK

It looks like Sancho will stay in Germany for another year after months and months of negotiations that never developed. Dortmund stated their demands at the beginning and refused to budge. Now United are forced to move on to a temporary solution before they return for Sancho next summer.

Bale would be a very expensive risk. We all know how good the Welshman is when he's at his best... but when was he last at his best?

