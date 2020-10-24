Manchester United could appoint a sporting director, Newcastle sign Florent Indalecio, Manchester City close in on Filip Stevanovic and the Premier League is warned.

United consider Campos as sporting director

Premier League A back three worked for Solskjaer (and Lampard) so why is Chelsea's boss stuck in his ways? 14 HOURS AGO

The Mirror reports that Manchester United could finally appoint a sporting director. Lille’s Luis Campos has impressed at Monaco and then at Lille, but he has recently fallen out with the club’s boss, Marc Ingla, and he wishes to move elsewhere. He had been linked with a switch to Tottenham Hotspur, but stories in France suggest that Manchester United are now keen.

Paper Round’s view: Manchester United have briefed for around four years, maybe more, that they will be appointing a sporting director to help identify talent to speed up their dreadful transfer strategy. On each occasion the story has been false, and if United win their next few games then it is likely that Ed Woodward will once again put the appointment on the backburner.

Juventus plot 'winter swoop' for two Real Madrid stars - Euro Papers

Newcastle sign Indalecio

Newcastle United have made a late addition to their squad despite the passing of the transfer deadline, according to the Sun. Steve Bruce has decided to give Florent Idalecio, a former St Etienne player and colleague of Allan Saint-Maximin. The 23-year-old will join up with the side’s under-23 squad and be given the chance to prove himself, and most recently played for Fraser Park in Australia.

Paper Round’s view: Indalecio scored a brilliant overhead kick for Newcastle while on trial earlier in the year, so he clearly has some talent. He has spent time bricklaying in the past, and while he is not incredibly young, if he can rid himself of his disciplinary problems then perhaps he can finally fulfill his potential, and there will be no big financial risk for Steve Bruce should it not work out.

Man City close in on new signing

Partizan Belgrade youngster Filip Stevanovic is set to move to Premier League side Manchester City, says the Daily Mail. The 18-year-old has impressed for a couple of seasons in Serbia, and had been linked with Manchester United as a result. However City now appear to have won the race for the player, and could pay around £6 million and let the player remain in Serbia for the season, or could send him out on loan.

Paper Round’s view: At 18, and given the exceptionally strong squad that Manchester City have, there is likely no way through to the first team for Stevanovic for the time being. City will be able to send him on to a bigger European club to develop him, and if he is good enough for the side he could count as a homegrown player, or can be sold on to another team.

FA warns clubs over work permits

The Football Association has given a warning to Premier League clubs that they must introduce a rule that gives protection to their homegrown players. If they are not willing to do so, the Daily Telegraph claims, then the FA will back other post-Brext plans to ban clubs from signing European Union players who do not play for their national teams.

Paper Round’s view: The FA will need to be careful that they do not antagonise the very best and biggest clubs in the Premier League when it appears they will soon gain yet more influence and power with a European Super League and a reformed Premier League. On the other hand, of course, it is the FA’s job to ensure the country produces its own players of a high standard, so they can be forgiven for making such a threat.

Premier League Chelsea will take unpredictable United at face value, says Lampard 15 HOURS AGO