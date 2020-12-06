Man Utd want England international

Manchester United are monitoring England full-back Kieran Trippier as the club assess potential options to strengthen their squad. According to the Telegraph, the Red Devils have identified Trippier as an option at right-back and could make a move for the defender next summer. The 30-year-old would have just one year remaining on his contract at Atletico Madrid at the end of the current campaign and Manchester United are said to be "long-term admirers" of Trippier, who could be used as an attacking alternative to current right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

transfers Liverpool target Leipzig double swoop - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:59

Paper Round's view: A potential move for Trippier actually could make sense. He's experienced in the Premier League, he has a deadly cross on him and his family are Manchester United fans. He might be 30 years old, but his experience at full-back would be great for Wan-Bisaaka to learn from. The former Spurs and Burnley defender has impressed since his surprise move to Atletico Madrid in 2019 - and he has even captained England this season. If Manchester United can sign Trippier for a cut-price fee due to his contract situation, it could be a great deal. But would Atleti really allow him to leave?

Ozil could stay in Europe

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil could stay in Europe once he leaves north London, according to the Mirror. The German playmaker has been omitted from the Gunners' Premier League and Europa League squads this season - despite earning a reported £350,000-per-week salary. Ozil's contract at the Emirates comes to an end next summer and he is "determined to resurrect his career" at another club in Europe instead of heading straight to the MLS for a lucrative deal. The Mirror state that there is interest in the 32-year-old from Italy and Turkey - while Ozil has not given up hope that a "huge club like Paris Saint Germain" or another Premier League club could put their faith in him.

Paper Round's view: Yes, Ozil probably will have gone a whole year without playing professional football before he signs for a new club - but it doesn't mean that no European clubs will be interested in taking a punt on him. Obviously his next contract won't be anywhere near the financial level of his current deal at Arsenal, but he could still command a decent wage at a Europa League-level side. Ozil will be desperate to prove his quality and choosing his next club will be interesting. Surely he has one more move in him before heading to the MLS. It might not be wise to go to PSG, but a transfer akin to David Silva's move to Real Sociedad last summer could be a brilliant opportunity.

United poised to sack Solskjaer and target Tuchel - Euro Papers

Wanted: Jesse Lingard

Speaking of outcasts at top Premier League clubs... Jesse Lingard is a man in demand. The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and his current contract expires at the end of the season. Manchester United have the option to extend his deal by 12 months - which they may trigger in order to receive a transfer fee for the midfielder - but it is reported that Lingard will demand to leave in January if the club decide against activating the clause. Aston Villa, Leicester City, Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with a move for the England international, with Celtic and Rangers from the Scottish Premiership also interested in signing Lingard in the winter window.

Jesse Lingard of Manchester United in action during a pre-season friendly match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park. Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round's view: Realistically, Lingard will just be desperate to start playing football again. The United academy graduate only made nine starts for his boyhood club last season and he has probably accepted that it is now time to move on. Lingard still has the quality to stay in the Premier League, but he just needs to get match-fit again to rediscover the form that saw him reach the 2018 World Cup semi-finals as a starter for England. A move to Villa would be interesting. The Midlands club has been a great destination for fellow England international Ross Barkley, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea. Lingard could be the ideal replacement for the 27-year-old if he returns to Stamford Bridge at the end of the campaign.

Millwall will continue to take the knee

Millwall players will continue to take a knee for Black Lives Matter despite protests from supporters, according to the Mirror. The Championship club welcomed fans back to the Den for the first time since March on Saturday and the players were met with loud boos when they took a knee prior to kick-off against Derby County. Club officials condemned the actions of the supporters, but not before Millwall staff members "confronted the club’s hierarchy in heated scenes to demand action". The south London club are set to host Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening.

Paper Round's view: The players should continue to take the knee. There's no reason why they shouldn't. It was embarrassing to hear a loud section of their support boo the gesture before kick-off on Saturday and - unfortunately - you'd expect the fans to do the same again on Tuesday. That shouldn't stop the players for standing up for what they believe in. Hopefully the players, management and the rest of the club can get through to the supporters and try to educate them about why they continue to take the knee.

transfers United poised to sack Solskjaer and target Tuchel - Euro Papers YESTERDAY AT 12:46