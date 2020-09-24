Manchester United target Alex Telles is keen to join, Chelsea prepare to sell, West Ham want Joe Rodon and Burnley attract takeover interest.

Telles determined to join United

Porto left-back Alex Telles is determined to join Manchester United, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper reports that the 27-year-old Brazilian defender wants to make the switch to the Premier League, but there is a problem. Porto value the player at £36.6 million, and United want to haggle for a lower transfer fee before any deal can be reached to complete a transfer.

Paper Round’s view: Manchester United have an odd transfer strategy over the years which consistently works out as: lowball a club, get rejected, and then come back with the originally demanded fee or miss out on the player. Perhaps next time they could try the revolutionary concept of deciding at the first time whether or not they actually want a player, and then simply paying for him.

Lampard prepared for Chelsea exits

The Mirror reports that Frank Lampard is preparing the way for some Chelsea exits after their bumper transfer window which has seen his squad transformed. The Chelsea manager was asked over the future of Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek after his side’s win over Barnsley in the Carabao Cup, and he said that, “They may be movement... It will have to be right for the club.”

Paper Round’s view: After spending such a huge sum it is clear that owner Roman Abramovich has been content to back them in a way that allowed them to accumulate in times when other clubs have struggled. But nonetheless, there simply is not enough room in the squad for all the players they have now, and raising some funds would help with Financial Fair Play over the long term.

West Ham battle United for Rodon

The Sun believes that West Ham manager David Moyes is keen on bringing Swansea City defender Joe Rodon to the Premier League. The 22-year-old centre-back has been impressive since his return from injury but the player is also wanted by Manchester United, who have been monitoring his progress. West Ham are currently ahead in the race for his signature.

Paper Round’s view: United have shown little ruthlessness in the market so far so it is hard to think that they will move for a defender when they still have to get rid of Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, so West Ham have a chance to get a deal done quickly. West Ham have also struggled in the market so this transfer may help placate their restless fans.

Burnley set for US takeover

The Daily Mail claims that Premier League side Burnley could be the latest team taken over by foreign owners. ALK Capital, who have links with MLS and NBA sides through their adviser Dave Checketts, are targeting the side in the north west of England. Burnley have impressed with their ability to operate on a small budget while establishing themselves in the league.

Paper Round’s view: Burnley have spent years with Sean Dyche and Mike Garlick working together to improve the structure of the club and making sure any success is done sustainably. However, Dyche might be tempted to spend more now and new investors from the US might allow him to expand his ambitions and aim for regular European football.

