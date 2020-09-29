Manchester United are interested in signing Ismaila Sarr as a cheaper alternative to Jadon Sancho and have spoken with the winger, according to the Watford Observer.

The Telegraph report United have made an enquiry for the 22-year-old Senegal international, who has four years left on his existing contract.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Man Utd interested in Sarr, Aouar to Arsenal talks ongoing 30 MINUTES AGO

He could cost United around £40m should they sign the highly-rated wideman.

Speaking to Senegalese publication Sans Limite ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, Sarr said: "I still have years of contract with Watford, another 4 years. If Watford wants me to stay, I'll play in the Championship; my departure also depends on them.

"I really don't know what to say. We are going to play in the Championship since there is no transfer yet."

Sarr made his first start for Watford this season in their 1-0 win against Luton Town on Saturday.

SARR A RISKY TRANSFER

Sarr showed signs of real quality in his maiden 19/20 Premier League campaign. He particularly impressed in Watford's shock 3-0 win over Premier League champions Liverpool back in March when he scored twice.

But there is no doubt that bringing in a winger to Old Trafford who has only made 28 Premier League appearances for a club who got relegated is a gamble - particularly for anything over £35m.

He may be superb, play loads and win some medals at United or he could quickly find himself on the bench and criticised by a fanbase who are craving a Premier League title.

It feels that any incoming player who isn't Sancho at this stage is going to be ridiculed by United supporters.

Houssem Aouar will reluctantly join Arsenal – Euro Papers

transfers Man Utd make £12m bid for Telles - Paper Round 17 HOURS AGO