Manchester United are looking to bring in a new striker before the transfer window shuts on October 5 and it is Luka Jovic and Edinson Cavani who are their top candidates with less than a week to go.

Cavani is a free agent having left Paris Saint-Germain - after seven years with the Ligue 1 club - at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Uruguay international has scored 200 goals in 301 appearances in all competitions and - according to AS - the striker's brother/agent is in talks with United about potentially joining the English side.

The sticking point with the 33-year-old is reportedly Cavani's requested wage which saw a move to Atletico Madrid break down last month. Diego Simeone's side opted for Luis Suarez for £5.5m instead.

Jovic appears to be a player who interests United as well. Sky Sports Italy say the Manchester club are interested in bringing the Serbian striker in on a loan deal.

Jovic currently occupies the number nine shirt at the Bernabeu with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly telling coach Zinedine Zidane: "Jovic will be number nine until Mbappe arrives [next summer]."

Jovic, who joined Real from Frankfurt for €60m on a six-year contract in June 2019, has scored just twice in 18 appearances for the La Liga champions.

