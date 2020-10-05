Manchester United are in discussions with Atalanta over their teenage winger Amad Traore.

The 18-year-old Ivorian had been linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier in the transfer window but it appears a deal has now been resurrected.

It was believed that a switch to United had fallen through after Atalanta and Parma announced that the teenager had decided to join the Serie A club on loan, but that move has since collapsed.

That led to rekindled contact from United, who are working on a deal to bring him to the Premier League, but the timescale is unclear for the £27.5 million move.

Due to visa and work permit restrictions, complicated by the United Kingdom being close to completely leaving the European Union in terms of freedom of movement and other immigration issues, it is not certain that Traore will be able to join before the end of this transfer window.

The player may have to wait until the New Year or even the end of the current season to join up with his proposed new club.

When Traore was initially linked to United it was believed that he would not be an alternative to Jadon Sancho, and the arrivals of Facundo Pellistri and Ousmane Dembele - should either or both join - are not necessarily obstacles for a move for the England international later down the line.

