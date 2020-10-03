Manchester United have opened talks with free agent Edinson Cavani ahead of Monday's European transfer deadline, according to reports.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan left Paris Saint-Germain in the summer after failing to agree a short-term extension to remain in the squad for the rest of their Champions League campaign.

The striker is reportedly demanding close to around £210,000-a-week wages, and is demanding a large lump sum payment for his agent, which may put off United.

He would also like a contract length of two years, which would take him to 35.

He has already missed out on moves to Atletico Madrid - who signed Luis Suarez from Barcelona - and Portuguese club Benfica.

United have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho but the German club appear unwilling to compromise on their asking price of around £110 million.

The club have been linked to a host of alternatives but are yet to make a signing apart from Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

