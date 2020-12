Football

Manchester United poised to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and target Thomas Tuchel - Euro Papers

Euro Papers focuses on a managerial transfer market today as Manchester United are reportedly poised to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and turn their attention to Thomas Tuchel. Would PSG let him go to a Champions League rival? United are prepared to test that question and could do soon if Solskjaer departs.

