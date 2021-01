Football

Manchester United prepare move for 'next Cristiano Ronaldo' Peto at Sporting - Euro Papers

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a move for the 'next Cristiano Ronaldo' at Sporting, attacking midfielder Pedro 'Peto' Goncalves. Reports in the Portuguese press claim that Sporting have not yet received an approach but that one is expected from United with the 22-year-old prepared to make a move.

00:01:38, 1412 views, an hour ago