Manchester United are reportedly preparing an £11m offer for Lens defender Facundo Medina with a view to loaning the defender back to the Ligue 1 club for the rest of the season.

La Voix du Nord claim the Old Trafford outfit are “very serious” about making a move for Medina, who only joined Lens from Argentine side Talleres in last summer’s transfer window.

It is proposed that United would loan Medina back to Lens for the remainder of the season should they be successful in their bid to sign the 21-year-old.

Medina received his first call-up to the senior Argentina national team last September as a reward for his good form this season, with Man Utd believed to be long-term admirers of the player.

Lens were promoted to Ligue 1 this season and currently 10th in the French top-flight with 28 points from 19 matches.

Medina has made 10 starts in Ligue 1 and was a regular for previous side Talleres, who play in the Argentina Primera Division.

Our view

There’s no doubt Manchester United need better options in central defence. It is the biggest weakness of their team and the one thing holding them back from being genuine title challengers.

However, a lack of options isn’t the issue for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He already has Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Axel Tuenzuebe and Marcos Rojo to choose from at the back.

United don’t need more depth. They need players who can instantly improve their starting line-up and so Solskjaer and the decision-makers at Old Trafford must be sure Medina can do that. There is no point wasting more money on depth options.

