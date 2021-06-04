Manchester United are pushing forward with talks to sign Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, according to a report.

The Red Devils agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old last summer but refused to meet Dortmund´s £100 million valuation.

But one year on, The Athletic suggest that the Bundesliga club are understood to have lowered their asking price and United are thought to be prepared to spend £80m on the player, an "amenable" figure to Dortmund but with an additional £20m in potential add-ons.

Euro 2020 England squad announced: Alexander-Arnold included in final 26 01/06/2021 AT 16:06

United will be keen to strike a deal as soon as possible given the European Championships are just around the corner, and should Sancho star for England then his value could increase even more.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc admitted in April that the club have a "gentleman´s agreement" to let Sancho leave this summer.

"We already had a gentlemen’s agreement with Jadon last year that he can switch under certain conditions," Zorc told ARD.

Southgate condemns fans who booed England players taking a knee

Europa League Opinion: A Europa League triumph must only be the start for Man Utd 25/05/2021 AT 13:05