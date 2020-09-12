United consider Bale plan B

Manchester United will consider a move for Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale if they fail to land Jadon Sancho, according to the Daily Star. They are so far unable to agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund for the 20-year-old England international, and so will move for the 31-year-old Welshman. They would prefer a loan deal and a heavy contribution from Real for Bale’s wages.

Paper Round’s view: If Bale can stay fit, and he has hardly been asked to work hard by Zinedine Zidane over the last year, then United could have an excellent player able to cut in from the right wing. However there is little guarantee that he can contribute regularly given his fitness problems over the past few years, and even with a reduced wage demand United would be taking a big financial gamble.

Bournemouth want £50m for Brooks

Leicester City have been informed by Bournemouth that they want £50 million for midfielder David Brooks. The Sun report that the south coast club are ready to demand top dollar because they have already raised plenty from other sales, though they would be more open to selling Joshua King. Spurs are interested in both players, and United are linked with Brooks.

Paper Round’s view: At 28, King is the kind of player who will improve relatively little, if at all, in the coming seasons, but he can play a number of roles across the front three. Given Bournemouth are willing to sell him it would be a pragmatic purchase for either Spurs or United. Brooks, meanwhile, has plenty of talent and potential and would improve the squad of any side linked to him over the coming seasons.

Leeds want Conor Callagher

The Mail suggests that Leeds United are keen to continue strengthening their squad ahead of the end of the transfer window. The next player they have their eye on is Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion are two sides who would be keen on a loan deal, but Leeds are ready to pay up in order to get the 20-year-old on a permanent deal.

Paper Round’s view: Gallagher is a young player with technical ability and physical fitness, which is exactly the kind of signing Marcelo Bielsa would love ahead of a hard season. The manager runs his players hard and the bigger his squad is the more he will be able to demand per game. It worked in the Championship but will need to improve again to keep them up.

Suarez frozen out at Barca

Spanish newspaper Marca are reporting that Barcelona left Luis Suarez out of the friendly squad to face Gimnastic de Tarragona in an attempt to force him out of the club. While the 33-year-old has an agreement to join Juventus he is prepared to sit out his last contracted year with the club. Ronald Koeman has no intention of using him this season.

Paper Round’s view: There may be negotiations between Juventus and Barcelona as to whether the Spanish club can demand a transfer fee for a player they obviously do not want. Juve need a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain who is linked with a move abroad, and who is expected to join Inter Miami in the next few days. Suarez should be a better suited teammate for Cristiano Ronaldo.

