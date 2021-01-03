Manchester United have switched their focus to Erling Haaland, with the Old Trafford club favouring a move for the Norwegian striker over Jadon Sancho.

Sancho was the subject of much speculation over the summer with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer making the England international his number one target.

But Borussia Dortmund refused to budge on their £107m valuation of Sancho. United were widely reported to still be interested in the 20-year-old, but they have now turned their attention to one of Sancho’s teammates.

The Mirror claims Manchester United are ready to break the bank to sign the elite level centre forward they feel can help them win the Premier League title and Haaland is their preferred target.

United attempted to sign Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg a year ago, with Solskjaer even flying to Austria to speak to the player. Ultimately, Haaland decided to join Borussia Dortmund instead.

Haaland has been in exceptional form since making the move to Germany, finding the back of the net 33 times in his last 32 appearances for Dortmund to earn himself a reputation as one of Europe’s best young strikers.

Sancho, on the other hand, has struggled to replicate his impressive form of last season, failing to score once in the 11 Bundesliga appearances he has made this term.

Edinson Cavani’s deadline day arrival at Old Trafford gave Manchester United a true number nine, but at 33 years old the Uruguayan is far from a long-term solution.

Dean Jones reported in his Inside Football column that United are unlikely to make a move for Sancho this month with the transfer window open again

Jones also claims a Manchester United move for Haaland will prove difficult due to the club’s rocky relationship with Borussia Dortmund and their inconsistent form with Solskjaer at the helm.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have a good relationship with Borussia Dortmund, as well as Haaland’s former club Red Bull Salzburg, but at least one of the Reds’ big names would have to leave to make way for the Norwegian.

