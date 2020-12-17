Man Utd’s transfer plans revealed

Manchester United are readying their transfer plans as the club looks to transform their current squad into a title-winning side. According to the Sun, the Red Devils are planning to bring in four new faces before the end of the 2021 summer transfer window. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has informed executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward of his wishes to add a right-back, a centre-back, a defensive-midfielder and a winger to his squad. Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez and Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier are options at right-back, while RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is number one choice in central defence. Elsewhere, the club will challenge Chelsea for West Ham's Declan Rice and United will resume their chase for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Paper Round's view: Four big-name signings could definitely transform the current Manchester United side into title challengers. It's refreshing to see that the club have assessed their squad's weaknesses and have constructed a proper transfer plan. It really doesn't seem like they've done that in previous years. A centre-back is probably the most important out of all those positions and Upamecano would be ideal to partner club captain Harry Maguire. However - like with Rice - the club is certain to face serious competition for the French defender. It's important for Solskjaer and Woodward to have back-up options on their shortlist and to be reactive in the transfer market if the club wants to win the Premier League for the first time since 2013.

Barca send Messi 'warning' to Man City

Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has promised that he will "do everything possible" to keep Lionel Messi at the club, despite interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentine forward's contract is quickly approaching its expiration date and he will be allowed to enter negotiations with foreign clubs from January. However, Laporta - who is favourite to win the presidential election on January 24 - is making it his priority to keep Messi at the Camp Nou. The 58-year-old acknowledged that Messi wanted to leave Barcelona last summer and has firmly put the blame on previous president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Paper Round's view: It seems like Barcelona have two options: do all they can to keep Messi or allow him to leave and completely rebuild the club. The second option would be much more interesting but it seems like they're going to go with the former if Laporta wins the upcoming presidential election. It makes sense. A lot of football fans see Barcelona as Messi and Messi as Barcelona. Ideally he will eventually retire at the club, but the club are really struggling with their finances due to the coronavirus pandemic. Removing Messi from the wage bill would open up a world of opportunities for the Catalan club - but maybe that's an idea for when he eventually retires.

Ex-Swansea flop is Liverpool’s 'No.1 option' – Euro Papers

Arsenal board back Arteta

The Athletic report that the Arsenal board are going to continue to back struggling manager Mikel Arteta, despite the Gunners' recent form. Arsenal have had their worst-ever start to a Premier League season and currently sit in 15th place ahead of the festive period. However, the Athletic understand that Arteta's position in charge at the club "remains secure" and that the board are still "utterly committed" to the Spaniard. Club officials view the 38-year-old as a long-term appointment and "more of the solution than the problem" - even if the north London side have shown a severe lack of form and discipline so far this season.

Paper Round's view: Arteta might be under pressure from the fans and the media, but he seems to have the full backing of the Arsenal board - which is the important thing. It's a difficult situation to assess. Just four months ago, Arsenal beat London rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final. The Gunners returned to Wembley before the start of the current season and sneaked past Premier League champions Liverpool on penalties to win the Community Shield. What has happened since then? Who knows. The Arsenal team is really lacking confidence and an identity at the moment. Arteta has got the backing of the board at the moment, but - more importantly - will he get the backing in the transfer market?

Milik on the move?

Napoli have slapped a €15-million price tag on striker Arkadiusz Milik ahead of the January transfer window, according to Goal. The Poland international is approaching the expiration of his current contract and has publicly stated that he will not be extending his stay in Naples beyond the coming summer. Italian champions Juventus and Spanish side Atletico Madrid are both exploring the possibility of signing Milik in the winter window. The 26-year-old forward has failed to make an appearance for Napoli this season after being omitted from both the Serie A and Europa League squads due to his reluctance to sign a contract extension.

Paper Round's view: It's a tough situation for both parties. Milik just wanted a new challenge and won't be happy with the fact that he won't be featuring for Napoli at all this season, while the club just want to receive a decent fee for their forward. Now the Serie A side have a decision to make. They can either keep Milik at the club - not playing any football - and allow him to leave for free next summer, or they can look to negotiate a fair deal for him to leave in January. The latter option seems more desirable - but how much would a club be willing to pay for a player that they can sign for free just six months later? Napoli might need to be more flexible with their asking price if they really want to shift Milik in January.

