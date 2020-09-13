Manchester United target Sergio Reguilon has been left out of Real Madrid training amid speculation of an imminent move.

Reguilon spent last season on loan at Sevilla but the Spanish club appear to have turned their attention elsewhere with Real keen on a sale.

Zinedine Zidane's side are reportedly unable to make any signings this summer due to the financial impact of the coronavirus, and would be prepared to sell Reguilon to raise funds.

The club have Ferland Mendy and Marcelo to call upon at left-back so Reguilon is expendable.

There were reports that Real would only sell if they were able to insert a buy-back clause for any deal, which would go some way to explaining why the 23-year-old full-back is available for around £27 million.

However, more recent stories suggest that Zidane is now prepared to sacrifice the clause in order to improve relations with United ahead of a potential move for Paul Pogba next season.

Newspaper Marca claims that £25 million could be enough for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to land Reguilon as he looks for competition for Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams on the left flank.

