Manchester United are trying to sign left-back Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid but face a battle with Tottenham for his signature, according to reports.

Marca says United have stepped up their pursuit for Reguilon. The 23-year-old is believed to be available for a fee of around £25m, with personal terms not believed to be an issue for United.

However, Fabrizio Romano is reporting that United will not pay Real's asking price and that the La Liga champions also require a buy-back clause.

The Daily Mail are reporting that United and Spurs are leading the chase for the Spain international ahead of Sevilla.

OUR VIEW - REGUILON MORE IMPORTANT FOR MAN UTD

Tottenham and United are supposedly the frontrunners for the left-back but it is the latter who needs him more and are more likely to sign him.

Ben Davies appears to have the left-back spot at Spurs locked down and it is unlikely Reguilon would trade Madrid for north London just to play second fiddle to the Welshman.

At United, Luke Shaw is arguably the weak spot in their defence while 20-year-old Brandon Williams is still raw. The stumbling block regarding Reguilon appears to be the buy-back clause Madrid want rather than the transfer fee. Whether United can overcome that time will tell.

