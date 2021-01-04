Manchester United are interested in signing Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle, but the club have increased their asking price.

Manchester Evening News reported last month that United were trying to finalise a deal for Ecuadorian midfielder Caicedo for a fee of around €6m, which would also include a 20 per cent sell-on clause for the 19-year-old’s club.

But a report in Ecuadorian outlet El Diario (via Sport Witness) suggests Independiente will now demand €10m. United have not yet made an official bid for Caicedo.

Chelsea are also said to be interested in securing the services of the Ecuador international, who has scored one goal in four caps. He has made 25 appearances for the Ecuadorian Serie A club, netting four times.

Having only made his first senior appearance in 2019, Caicedo admitted he did not expect such a quick rise to the national team and the world stage.

"The truth is I did not believe that everything was going to happen so quickly, but I entrust myself to God a lot and I work hard so that things turn out the way they are going,” he told El Diario.

"For example, I did not believe I would be at such an early age in the Ecuador national team, but as I said, everything is thanks to God and the opportunity that the ‘teachers’ give me to show myself.”

