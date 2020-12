Football

Manchester United win race for Ecuador sensation Moises Caicedo - Euro Papers

Manchester United have fended off competition from RB Leipzig and AC Milan to land teenage Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to reports in the 19-year-old’s home country. The deal is expected to be announced “in the coming hours” which would see him move to the Premier League in January.

