After Manuel Locatelli's impressive displays in Italy's two opening group games of Euro 2020, Eurosport x The Beautiful Game podcast panel believe Arsenal could be the most suitable club for him.

The central midfielder was named man of the match after scoring two goals in Italy's 3-0 win over Switzerland and the Sassuolo man has reportedly caught the eye of many clubs around Europe for his displays so far at Euro 2020.

Deji Odedina believes Locatelli could adapt to the Premier League and that a club such as Arsenal would offer him the opportunity to play regular first-team football at a higher level.

Football Ramsey Arsenal return not out of the question after Wales heroics - Inside Football 5 HOURS AGO

"He will want to advance his career from Sassuolo to that next step," he said.

"But if he goes to a Juventus, is he going to be playing every single week?

At the age he is right now he needs to be going to a place where he's going to be playing guaranteed football. If we're looking at the Premier League Arsenal does make sense.

"He would play week in week out in that central midfield role. A space opens up if rumours are to be believed that Granit Xhaka goes to Roma. Him playing with Partey would be ideal."

Eurosport's Ibrahim Mustapha agrees the Gunners would be a good fit and also suggests Manchester United as an option should Paul Pogba depart this window.

"Arsenal seems the obvious choice," he said.

"Partly because if he wants to make that huge jump it's probably too soon for him. Manchester United are probably also screaming out for a midfielder possibly depending on what happens with Paul Pogba. But could that be too many eyes on him perhaps?

Maybe a move to a team like Arsenal, slightly below Champions League or Europa League level right now, would allow him to develop for a few years, grow into his prime then he could move on to a bigger club.

'Class is permanent' - Gareth Bale rolled back the years for Wales

Odedina says Locatelli has caught the attention of viewers over the more famous names in Italy's squad and has become the face of the team.

He said: "We were talking about the old warhorses of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, now we're talking about Locatelli and he's a brilliant player.

"He is lighting up the tournament. He has become the face of this Italy team."

Mustapha added: "How he started and moved for the first goal showed the movement within the team and how they like to play it through the lines.

"His agent's phone must be off the hook right now because I cannot believe that he's going to be sticking around Sassuolo for too much longer after his performances in this tournament so far."

Transfers Real Madrid want Odegaard swap for Smith Rowe - reports YESTERDAY AT 10:08