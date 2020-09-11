Marcelo Bielsa has signed a new one-year contract to stay on as Leeds manager to ease fans' worries ahead of their Premier League return.

On the eve of the first Premier League match in 16 years - against champions Liverpool on Saturday - the man who orchestrated Leeds' return to the big time has committed his future to the club.

Even given all the success he has achieved at Leeds, you are never quite sure what the enigmatic Argentine is going to do.

He once quit Lazio after just two days in the job, but now, for a season more at least, Leeds look like they will be able to keep hold of the man who has turned the club around.

More to follow...

