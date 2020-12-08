Italian striker Mario Balotelli has signed with second division side Monza for the rest of the 2020-21 season, the club said.

Balotelli has been a free agent since leaving his hometown club Brescia earlier this year and the 30-year-old will link up with another former AC Milan player, midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng.

transfers Balotelli's agent holds talks with Barnsley – reports 18/11/2020 AT 09:36

Monza, who earned promotion to the second-tier Serie B last season, were bought by former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi in 2018, three years after they were relegated to the fourth tier due to bankruptcy.

Could Khedira really be heading for the Championship? – Euro Papers

Transfers Manchester United plan to appoint director of football - Paper Round 23/07/2020 AT 21:54